Real Estate PE firm Rockpoint teams up with BEB on $1 billion logistics venture

In a transformational move for the company, GLP Pte. Ltd., the global real estate logistics provider, and investment manager, reportedly is on track to go public in the U.S. A source familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the company is planning an IPO for its investment business, which recently merged with U.S.-based GLP Capital Partners LP, or GCP, as part of a reorganization. According to the source, GLP has hired underwriters and could file confidentially for an IPO soon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GCP's holdings will serve as the new group's U.S. portfolio.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO