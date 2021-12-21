ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate PE firm Rockpoint teams up with BEB on $1 billion logistics venture

By Natalie Wong
 4 days ago

Real estate private equity firm Rockpoint Group formed a joint venture with BEB Capital to invest as much as $1 billion in U.S. industrial properties. The...

GlobeSt.com

Rockpoint, BEB Capital Form $1B Industrial JV

The US industrial and last-mile logistics sector continues to be red-hot, and with the growth of e-commerce accelerating during the pandemic, there are high expectations that strong demand in this asset class will continue. Those are the sentiments of Lee J. Brodsky, CEO of BEB Capital.
State
New York State
Houston Chronicle

Real estate transactions: Female-centered coworking firm gets new Midtown location

Sesh Coworking, a female-centered and LGBTQ+-affirming coworking space founded by Maggie Segrich and Meredith Wheeler, will move to a 20,000-square-foot location at 2808 Caroline St., Suite 100 and 201, in Midtown in January. The company worked with real estate developer, The Deal Co., to customize the space. The new location...
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Global Logistics Real Estate Specialist GLP Eyes US IPO

In a transformational move for the company, GLP Pte. Ltd., the global real estate logistics provider, and investment manager, reportedly is on track to go public in the U.S. A source familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the company is planning an IPO for its investment business, which recently merged with U.S.-based GLP Capital Partners LP, or GCP, as part of a reorganization. According to the source, GLP has hired underwriters and could file confidentially for an IPO soon with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GCP's holdings will serve as the new group's U.S. portfolio.
investing.com

Maersk Weaker on $3.6 Billion Deal for Warehouse Firm LF Logistics

Investing.com – Maersk stock (CSE:MAERSKa) traded 0.1% lower Wednesday in Copenhagen in a lukewarm reaction to the company’s decision to buy Asian warehouse giant LF Logistics for around $3.6 billion, including lease liabilities. According to Maersk, the deal implies a multiple of 14.4, based on enterprise value to...
Law.com

Arent Fox Attracts Garfunkel Real Estate Team in New York

Robert Koonin has moved from Garfunkel Wild to Arent Fox. Associates Darius Niknamfard and Cindy Thomas have also made the jump. In a development that marks the first lateral moves since the firm announced its merger, Arent Fox has brought in a real estate team in New York from Garfunkel Wild.
Daily Herald

Real estate firm donates $5,000 to area food pantry

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has announced the recipients of its annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award. Saint Alphonsus Liguori Food Pantry, which seeks to provide food to families needing assistance living in Prospect...
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
L.A. Weekly

Client Care, Elevated: How Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Sang Min Lim Real Estate is Revolutionizing the Real Estate and Legal Field

Most people would never consider the legal profession as one that could bring people together. Even fewer people would think of law as something that could do that either, but for Sang Min Lim, whose Korean name is 임상민 and Chinese name is 林相旻, a business broker, a realtor, an attorney, a founder of Sang Min Lim Law Firm & Sang Min Lim Real Estate focusing on Southern California and Nevada, practicing law gave him the chance to do just that.
Motley Fool

Blackstone's Real Estate Buying Binge Continues in $3.6 Billion Apartment Deal

Blackstone is paying a big premium to buy apartment REIT Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. While the REIT traded at a discounted valuation relative to its peers, a big driver is its location focus. The deal continues this year's acquisition spree. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has agreed to acquire Bluerock Residential Growth REIT...
milehighcre.com

Global Commercial Real Estate Firm Opens West Coast Hub in Denver

Chicago-based Vestian has announced the opening of a Denver office in the Denver Tech Center at 4600 S. Syracuse St. The company serves major domestic and international companies with offices throughout the U.S., Europe, India and China. The establishment of its new Denver office is a result of increased client needs as well as Vestian’s ongoing strategic growth plan objectives.
DENVER, CO
therealdeal.com

Rockefellers to launch branded real estate venture in southern Spain

More than 18 months after announcing a branded real estate venture, the Rockefeller family has its first project. The first Christian A. Rockefeller property is slated for nearly 500 acres in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, according to a news release from Brand Labs International. Christian and his father, Steven Rockefeller Jr. are principals in SixRock Group, the family’s property firm. SixRock formed a partnership with Brand Labs last April.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Haven Register

After career in fashion, CT woman rises up ranks in real estate

When Tammy Felenstein bought her second house in 1995, she found the emotional toll overwhelming. She didn’t understand how anyone could navigate the process for a living and even said as much to her real estate agent. “When you’re the client, it’s all emotion,” Felenstein said. “I mean, you...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
mpamag.com

Firm co-founder hoping to create alchemy in commercial real estate

The international best-seller The Alchemist, an allegorical tale about the pursuit of destiny, has proven inspirational for Ben Schweitzer (pictured). Unlike The Art of War - a decidedly darker literary work that is often cited as a motivational tool by industry leaders - The Alchemist’s core philosophy is rather gentler and less cynical.
