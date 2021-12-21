Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Katy, including new GMN Bearing USA

The Stand, a California-based fast-casual restaurant, will open its first location in Texas at Two Lakes Edge at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, according to The Howard Hughes Corp. The restaurant will be located on the ground level of the multifamily development. The Stand has 11 California locations, and The Woodlands location will open in summer 2022, according to The Howard Hughes Corp. The Stand offers classic American food in a contemporary, upscale environment, according to the news release. The menu includes customizable burgers as well as sandwiches, fries, salads, hot dogs, wraps, vegetables, plant-based proteins, milkshakes, craft beer and wine. www.thestand.com.
Comments / 0