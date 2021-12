When news of the novel coronavirus’s Omicron variant first broke over the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., the sense of dread and fatigue was palpable. Just when the COVID pandemic’s outlook had started to improve, we were faced with a new arrival that was clearly more transmissible than previous variants—and likely able to significantly evade immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection. But very preliminary data offered a shred of hope that Omicron may cause milder illness than previous variants.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO