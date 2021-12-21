ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys ‘R’ Us opens flagship store in NJ’s American Dream Mall

By Kristine Garcia, Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Toys“R”US is back with the opening of their first global flagship location in New Jersey, just in time for the holidays.

The beloved toy store’s flagship, located at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday.

The two-level store spans 20,000 square feet and will “be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love,” according to WHP Global, Toys“R”Us’ parent company.

Visitors can shop their favorite toy brands as well as meet Geoffrey the Giraffe and play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations.

New elements will include Geoffrey’s Café, an ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and additional features not yet released. American Dream is already home to two other entertainment features for adults and kids alike, including Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families. Debuting our first Toys’R’Us flagship here is a no-brainer,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys“R”Us Chairman and CEO. “The Toy’R’Us brand is big and growing fast.”

The company previously announced a partnership with Macy’s to bring toys to 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022.

PIX11

Tourism takes a hit as omicron sparks NYC COVID surge

NEW YORK — Christmastime is typically the season that drives tourism in New York City, but it turns out that omicron is spreading in some of the most popular spots. The city’s latest COVID data shows Manhattan’s highest positivity rate is in the West Village and Meatpacking District, where the seven-day average is above 16%. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rally in Times Square for Staten Island Amazon workers attempting to unionize

TIMES SQUARE — Wednesday night’s rally in Manhattan gave Amazon employees high visibility in their continued efforts to unionize the company’s Staten Island warehouse. The group — known as the Amazon Labor Union — tried unsuccessfully in October to get the required number of signatures in order to trigger a vote. This time around, the group’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Waitress’ ends limited Broadway run early due to COVID-19 outbreak

MANHATTAN — Following the lead of “Jagged Little Pill” on Tuesday, Broadway favorite “Waitress” announced it, too, would end its run on the Great White Way as a COVID-19 resurgence sweeps through New York. The announcement was made on Twitter Thursday evening. The show debuted on Broadway in 2016 and was a four-time Tony nominee. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log

NEW YORK — It’s a classic Christmas tradition that can’t be missed. PIX11 News will stream the original WPIX Yule Log footage from 1966 beginning at 4 p.m. Refresh this page to watch the live stream in the player above or visit pix11.com/live/. On Christmas morning, PIX11 screend its beloved 1970 WPIX Yule Log footage. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ breaks daily COVID record for 2nd day in a row

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State shattered its previous record for COVID cases in a day for the second straight day, data released Thursday showed. There were 15,482 new COVID cases reported amid the ongoing spread of the delta variant along with a surge in the omicorn variant and a jump in testing ahead of […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge The New York State Department of Health on Friday, Dec. 24, warned of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Yankee Tavern hosts toy giveaway for Bronx kids in need

THE BRONX — The holiday spirit was in full swing in the Bronx on Wednesday with hundreds of children getting a gift just in time for Christmas. What made these gifts special is that the children got to pick it out themselves. The 161st Street Merchants’ Association has been putting this event on for over […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Newark mayor plans vaccine mandate as newest measure to ease COVID spread

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will sign an executive order Monday requiring proof of vaccination to enter some businesses. The announcement comes two days after Baraka instated an indoor mask mandate in response to a concerning surge in COVID-19 numbers. The new executive will require customers 5 years old and older to show […]
NEWARK, NJ
