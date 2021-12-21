Forever 21 Has Entered the Metaverse with a New Game on Roblox

Forever 21 is entering the metaverse.

The fast fashion retailer launched an exclusive partnership with Virtual Brand Group, a metaverse creation company, that allows users to buy and sell Forever 21 merchandise and customize their own stores on the Roblox video game platform. Today marks the first-ever Forever 21 Day, a monthly drop of content on Roblox.

The drops will occur in a new virtual world on Roblox titled “Forever 21 Shop City.” Forever 21 and Virtual Brand Group launched this realm for users to build and manage their own Forever 21 store as well as participate in monthly drops. In addition to buying and selling Forever 21 accessories and clothing, users will be able to hire employees and customize their stores, all while vying to become the “top shop” in the virtual universe.

Those who participate in Forever 21 Shop City will be able to control various elements of their stores, such as its location, tasks, interior design and merchandise assortment. Players will also be able to mingle with other users in four key districts throughout the game, including a Forever 21 flagship store.

Content creators and influencers helped curate the styles and items available in the game. And influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo, and the Sopo Squad all have their own personal stores in the game as well.

“With Forever 21 Shop City, our goal is to expand how we engage with customers, extending our presence and product in new ways,” said Katrina Glusac, chief merchandising officer at Forever 21. “We’re excited to provide a new space on Roblox where our fans can connect with their community and bring their own vision of Forever 21 to life.”

The move marks the latest example of a retail company making the push into the metaverse and the realm of digital goods. Last week, Nike Inc. acquired RTFKT, a digital creator of virtual sneakers, collectibles and accessories. The move represented the next step in Nike’s goal to expand its influence in the metaverse via virtual sneakers.

A few days later, Adidas Originals released its first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection titled “Into the Metaverse.” Owners of the NFTs received exclusive access to Adidas Originals experiences and product including virtual wearables for blockchain-based gaming world The Sandbox and other platforms, and exclusive physical product to match.

Forever 21 is owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions , including Barneys New York, Juicy Couture, and Reebok . The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, acquired Forever 21 in 2020 after the fashion firm went into bankruptcy in 2019.

Forever 21 items will soon be available for purchase at JCPenney , in stores and online, the department store announced last week.