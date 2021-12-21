ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should Value Investors Consider Prestige (PBH) Stock Now?

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePBH - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:. PE Ratio. A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $663.08, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology services provider had gained...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DDOG - Free Report) closed at $180.36, marking a +0.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Hormel Foods (HRL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

HRL - Free Report) closed at $47.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Pbh#Consumer Products#Pbh Free Report#Pe
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy for 2022

Eli Lilly, Adobe, and Costco are still growing at rates of more than 15%. Plus, all three companies continue to see more opportunities ahead. The one word I would use to describe Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is definitely "unstoppable." In five years, their shares have all risen more than 230%, far exceeding the S&P 500's return of 101%. These companies have continually found ways to grow and expand their businesses, and investors shouldn't expect much to change in the near future.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Tesla, Adobe & Merck

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Inc. (. TSLA. ), Adobe Inc. (. ADBE. ), and Merck & Co., Inc. (. MRK. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ZBRA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $582.41, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the producer of printers for...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OVV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.45, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the energy company had...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI) Hits a 52-Week High

FRI - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43.5% from its 52-week low price of $22.23/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. FRI...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

6 Smart-Beta ETF Areas That Topped S&P 500 in 2021

The ‘smart beta’ approach has become a common theme for the ETF world with regular introductions of factor-based or theme-based products. Simply put, gone are the days for plain vanilla or market-cap weighted ETFs as products need to be dynamic and time-sensitive in the fast-changing investing space. As...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Donaldson (DCI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reasons to Add Atmos Energy (ATO) to Your Portfolio Now

ATO - Free Report) and its subsidiaries are engaged in regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. Solid contribution from residential customers, returns within one year of investment and customer additions will continue to boost the company’s performance. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

ACA - Free Report) provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days. Ranger Oil Corporation (. ROCC - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company....
STOCKS
investing.com

Looking for Value? Consider Buying These 5 Cheap Stocks Now

Factors like surging COVID-19 cases and rising inflation could keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. As analysts expect a potential market correction early next year, it could be wise to bet on undervalued mid-cap stocks Penske Automotive (PAG), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), KT (NYSE:KT), Mazda Motor (OTC:MZDAY), and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI). These stocks are expected to outperform the broader market.Increasing concerns regarding the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the supply chain, along with rising inflation, have led to the markets experiencing increased volatility this week. However, Biden’s announcement about the imminent authorization of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests enabled major benchmark indexes to recover from the lows. Given the current macroeconomic backdrop posing a threat to economic recovery, investors and analysts anticipate a significant market correction early next year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Danaos (DAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DAC - Free Report) closed at $70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy