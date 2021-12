There’s always room to get better, even when you’re on a seven-game winning streak like the Nashville Predators are. Now before you call me Scrooge on this Christmas Day, it’s always important to look to get better. But with that said, the Nashville Predators are currently projected to finish with the most points in the Central Division according to Micah Blake McCurdy (@InEffectiveMath on Twitter):

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO