Economy

Host Hotels (HST) Acquires The Alida Hotel for $103 Million

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHST - Free Report) has acquired a fee simple interest in The Alida, Savannah, for approximately $103 million in cash. The 173-room boutique hotel was opened in October 2018 and continues to benefit from soft branding in Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio. Host Hotels expects stabilization for The Alida in...

