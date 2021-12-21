Host Hotels (HST) Acquires The Alida Hotel for $103 Million

ALPHARETTA, GA and TORONTO, ON, CANADA - Agilysys, Inc., a leading provider of next generation SaaS software solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ResortSuite, a Canada-based fully integrated property management solution provider focused on the complex multi-amenity and resort market. This acquisition creates the opportunity to bring next generation SaaS solutions to ResortSuite customers who have been served well by a trusted partner for more than twenty years. With unparalleled experience and commitment to the hospitality industry and innovation driven roadmaps and expertise, this combination will enable revenue synergies and delivery of world class integrated hotel property management and contactless capabilities to the global hospitality industry.

