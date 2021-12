This evening, the NHL made an announcement pushing back the date teams will return to scheduled play by one day. This decision was made to allow the league and teams the proper amount of time to complete COVID-19 tests for the players and measure each team’s ability to compete in hockey games. As it stands now the league will resume play on December 28th at the earliest, but perhaps the most important part of their statement is the wording “will not resume prior to Tuesday, December 28th.” This leaves the door open for further delays if deemed necessary, with the league stating they will provide an update by the end of Sunday, December 26th.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO