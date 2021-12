BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index returned -3.48% during the month of November. Reports of a new COVID-19 variant rippled across the world in late November sending global equities sharply lower. The World Health Organization dubbed the new strain ‘Omicron’ and classified it as a ‘Variant of Concern’, leaving epidemiologists and investors alike searching for clues of its potency and the current vaccine efficacy. President Biden ended speculation regarding who will head the U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) by announcing that current Chairman Jerome Powell would be reappointed to a four-year term. In the days following the announcement, Powell doubled down on recent hawkish comments arguing, “it’s probably a good time to retire that word” referring to the oft cited ‘transitory’ nature of domestic inflation. Powell’s comments sent shares of growth and innovation-related companies sharply lower as some market strategists cited the remarks as a watershed moment foretelling an end to the Fed’s ‘easy money’ policies which had fueled considerable gains and speculative excess across those market segments since the COVID-19 lows of 2020.

