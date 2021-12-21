26-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the Bywater, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the Bywater during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to the report, Fifth District officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

