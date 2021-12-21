ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

26-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the Bywater, NOPD investigates

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345VQG_0dSmzKeZ00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the Bywater during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to the report, Fifth District officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

NOPD responds to shooting at Touro Hospital after several rounds gunfire

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGNO

Shooting suspect leads authorities on multi-parish chase ending in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect led authorities on a multi-parish chase Friday afternoon. According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the chase started in Jefferson Davis Parish and ended in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started at around 1:30 p.m. in Lafayette, somewhere in the Henderson area, according to West Baton Rouge […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Touro Hospital#The Homicide Division#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy