We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy about tax preparation and how businesses can prepare with the Build Back Better plan. Next, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joined the show to talk about the benefits of engineered wood floors and the largest differences between engineered and traditional hardwood. Then, real estate tax attorney Dave Schlueter shares the details of a short sale flip. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO