SNAP - Free Report) and Roku (ROKU)—that might be worth buying at huge discounts for big growth beyond 2022. Stocks tumbled on Monday, with all three major U.S. indexes down around 1.4% through early afternoon trading. The selling comes on the back of new covid restrictions in parts of Europe. Including today’s drop, the S&P 500 is now down around 4% from its records and the Nasdaq has fallen nearly 8%.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO