TV Series

'Emily In Paris' Cast Host Virtual Holiday Party, Dish On Season 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of Emily In Paris had a virtual holiday party to celebrate the show’s second season!. Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and creator Darren Star all took...

Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lily Collins Says It Was Hard to Get Into 'Emily in Paris' Wardrobe After Spending Quarantine in Sweatpants

Lily Collins lives for a good fashion moment, but getting back into heels and layers upon layers of high fashion wears wasn't exactly easy for the 32-year-old actress. ET spoke to Collins at the Emily in Paris season 2 premiere Wednesday night, where Collins talked about all the fabulous fashions she got to wear in the French city this time around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

'Emily in Paris' is back. Let's break down Season 2's most deliciously basic moments

After spawning a cottage industry of influencer analyses and playing a featured role in the controversy around the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, “Emily in Paris” returned Wednesday for Season 2, now going head-to-head with its forerunner “Sex and the City.” This time around, creator Darren Star‘s comedy about an American woman and social media maven (Lily Collins) celebrating or desecrating the City of Light — depending on your perspective — adds new cast members, expands others’ storylines, plays with additional aspects of influencer culture and suggests a certain knowingness about the horror it causes its Parisian subjects. As Emily’s boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) says, “The French are very susceptible to having their culture interpreted by foreigners and shoved down their throats.”
TV SERIES
thezoereport.com

'Emily In Paris' Outfits From Season 2 You Can Shop Right Now

If you missed all the beautiful European scenery and the sophisticated Parisian fashion from Emily in Paris, fear not as there is a new season — and this one is better. On Dec. 22, fans, once again, caught up with the adventures of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins). For those who need a quick refresher, Emily’s a stylish, well-versed marketing professional from Chicago who landed a glamorous job in Paris. While working alongside top luxury clients, Emily's misadventures are spliced with swoon-worthy ensembles, with pieces ranging from Self-Portrait to Zara. Her outfits in Season 2 of Emily in Paris are easily recreatable with a few wardrobe staples and styling tricks.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Darren Star Dish on the Big Season 2 Cliffhangers (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Emily in Paris. Emily in Paris ended on quite a dramatic cliffhanger to put a bow on season 2. Netflix's Parisian dramedy ended on a tense note when Emily (Lily Collins) -- after coming to the realization that she's truly in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) -- discovers in the worst possible way that he's actually back together with Camille (Camille Razat) and that's not all. They're moving in together.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Emily is not only in Paris at the start of Emily in Paris Season 2, but she's also in a mess. The new season picks up right where the first ended, and just hit Netflix on Wednesday. Fans who have already gone through the show's 10 new episodes were excited to head back to Paris with Emily Cooper for more romantic adventures.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Has A Premiere Date

Sweet Magnolias is coming back for season 2! We’re finally going to learn the resolution from that cliffhanger that has been haunting us for what feels like forever. It was a pandemic ago, but we haven’t forgotten. And we’re happy 2022 is coming for many, many reasons, but we won’t deny this one makes our list.
TV SERIES
Variety

All the Entertainment Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Omicron Surge

Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...
MOVIES
People

JoJo Announces Engagement to Actor Dexter Darden on Christmas: 'Forever with You? Sign Me Up'

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage. "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal — which were taken by shotbythecarters — on Instagram. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!"
MUSIC
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

'Emily in Paris' is exactly as bad as you remember, which is perfect

"Emily in Paris" is back, for better or worse. The Netflix series premiered in late 2020 to the horror of many who expected a lighthearted romp about a charming American working abroad in France for a year. Although the show adopted a cheery tone, its episodic happenings evoked the sort of anxiety this writer most associates with watching Adam Sandler make one questionable decision after another in "Uncut Gems," a protracted heart attack of a film. Marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is not as charming as she is undeservedly audacious, so sure her croissant-fueled perception of French people is authentic and therefore worth upsetting the careful equilibrium of her boutique agency.
TV SERIES

