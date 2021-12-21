Do fully vaccinated need COVID test if exposed or sick? What to know as omicron spreads

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include booster shots. Faculty, staff and students are now required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) They can show that proof by that date, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow for individuals who originally received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a booster of EITHER Pfizer or Moderna. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Regis released this statement, “While our campus vaccination rate is 94%, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains. Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” LINK: Find A COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Shot

