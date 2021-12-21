Boardman students send warm hugs to local hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Messages of support and brightly-colored tie blankets will soon be on the way to Akron Children’s Hospital’s Beeghly Campus.

More than 40 blankets were handmade by Boardman Center Intermediate students for the young patients at Akron Children’s.

These Boardman sixth-graders cut and tied the blankets on the final days before winter break so they could be delivered just in time for the New Year.

Guidance Counselor Mindy DePietro said this project has always been a Where Everyone Belongs (WEB) program favorite. WEB is a student mentorship program intended to aid the transition of incoming students to middle school.

“This holiday project is a favorite for our WEB leaders. Our PTA donated the money to fund all the material and supplies, and the kids really enjoyed working together to make something that will hopefully bring a smile and some comfort for children who need it,” she said.

All 58 students who worked on the blankets are WEB leaders at the Boardman Intermediate.

The sixth-grade WEB ambassadors lead many activities during the year to provide support and guidance to all the fourth-graders.

This blanket project was part of their team building as mentors in the program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.