Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (PAT, PAM), Type (Pre-clinical, Clinical), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Angiology), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoacoustic imaging market size is expected to reach USD 235.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period, according to the report.

A rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide and a growing scope of applications are driving the market. In addition, increasing usage of the photoacoustic imaging(PAI) system in research studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation is expected to boost the market growth. When compared to other imaging modalities, PAI improves understanding, characterization, and monitoring of pathologies, allowing for earlier detection, more accurate diagnosis, and better disease management. PAI has grown significantly in the last two decades due to advantages like high resolution, high contrast, deep imaging, and the capacity to perform multiscale structural and functional imaging.An increase in demand for PAI in research and development activities is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period. However, present imaging systems have some limitations in terms of cost, acquisition time, and limitations set by ANSI laser safety regulations, which may have a negative impact on the overall market. The growing number of applications in the field of oncology, cardiology, angiology, orthopedics, histology, and interventional radiology is likely to contribute to market expansion, such as diagnosis of cancer as well as conditions like fibrosis, perfusion, edema, hypoxia, and necrosis. Its ability to analyze functional data, such as hemoglobin concentration, oxygen saturation, and fat content, is also remarkable.The prominent market players are taking different initiatives, such as the acquisition and funding of medium- and small-sized businesses, to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in October 2021, iThera Medical, a medical device company, announced its funding for the Horizon Europe technology innovation project FRONTIER.iThera Medical will use this project to translate its patented optoacoustic imaging technology from the research facility to routine clinical imaging, giving clinicians throughout the world a powerful new diagnostic tool. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Report Highlights

The Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT) segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

The preclinical type segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the widespread use of PAI in the research studies

The clinical segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the expanding spectrum of applications in clinical studies

The oncology application segment held the largest share in 2020. PAI system can detect tumors in radiologically dense breasts without causing painful breast compression, which drives their demand in this application segment

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

The growth is credited to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies, such as China and India

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer3.4.1.2. Rise in research studies in the field of non-ionizing radiation3.4.1.3. Increasing range of applications3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. High cost of photoacoustic imaging system3.4.2.2. Limited bandwidth to capture tomographic data3.4.2.3. Limitations set by ANSI laser safety regulations3.5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.1.1. Supplier power3.5.1.2. Buyer power3.5.1.3. Substitution threat3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political landscape3.5.2.2. Technological landscape3.5.2.3. Economic landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Photoacoustic tomography4.1.2. Photoacoustic microscopy4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market by Product Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Photoacoustic Tomography4.5.1.1. Photoacoustic tomography market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)4.5.2. Photoacoustic Microscopy4.5.2.1. Photoacoustic microscopy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Pre-clinical5.1.2. Clinical5.2. Type Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market by Type Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Pre-clinical5.5.1.1. Pre-clinical market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)5.5.2. Clinical5.5.2.1. Clinical market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Photoacoustic Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Oncology6.1.2. Cardiology6.1.3. Angiology6.1.4. Histology6.1.5. Interventional radiology6.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market by Application Outlook6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Oncology6.5.1.1. Oncology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)6.5.2. Cardiology6.5.2.1. Cardiology estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)6.5.3. Angiology6.5.3.1. Angiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)6.5.4. Histology6.5.4.1. Histology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)6.5.5. Interventional radiology6.5.5.1. Interventional radiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Photoacoustic Imaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2. Company/Competition Categorization8.2.1. Innovators8.3. Vendor Landscape8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners8.3.2. Key customers8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 20208.3.4. Advantest Corporation8.3.4.1. Company Overview8.3.4.2. Financial performance8.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3.5. TomoWave8.3.5.1. Company Overview8.3.5.2. Financial performance8.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3.6. Kibero GmbH8.3.6.1. Company Overview8.3.6.2. Financial performance8.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3.7. FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.8.3.7.1. Company Overview8.3.7.2. Financial performance8.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3.8. Seno Medical Instruments8.3.8.1. Company Overview8.3.8.2. Financial performance8.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives8.3.9. iThera Medical GmbH8.3.9.1. Company Overview8.3.9.2. Financial performance8.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives 8.3.10. Aspectus GmbH8.3.10.1. Company Overview8.3.10.2. Financial performance8.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives 8.3.11. Vibronix Inc.8.3.11.1. Company Overview8.3.11.2. Financial performance8.3.11.3. Product Benchmarking8.3.11.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bpnix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-photoacoustic-imaging-market-2021-to-2028---size-share--trends-analysis-report-301449024.html

SOURCE Research and Markets