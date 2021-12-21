ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines, Covid Are Moneymakers: We Break Down Rite Aid's Earnings Call

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
In its efforts to save more than $25 million, drugstore chain Rite Aid ( (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report) announced that it would be closing 63 stores across the country.

The move was questioned heavily in the Dec. 21 earnings announcing a net loss of $36.1 million or 67 cents a share but adjusted profit of 15 cents a share for the latest quarter.

"If you back out the COVID contribution for calendar 2021, it looks like the company's run rate of the core business is 2.74 to 3.25-ish," George Hill, an equity research analyst with Deutsche Bank, said on the earnings call when asking about where the company sees "immediate near-term opportunity to improve financial performance."

Rite Aid VP of Investor Relations Trent Kruse confirmed that while the goal was to get to the same rate that was seen pre-pandemic, the drugstore chain doesn't "see a world without COVID vaccines."

While demand for booster shots is not expected to outpace the boost seen from the initial rush to get vaccinated last winter, the company has seen upside from its vaccination products.

JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said on the company's earnings call this week that based on the numbers released, "COVID vaccines are actually more profitable than the acute prescriptions."

The company recorded adjusted profit of 15 cents a share for the latest quarter, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of an 18-cent loss.

At $6.23 billion, revenue was up 2% from $6.12 billion a year ago and in line with analyst consensus of $6.32 billion.

For fiscal 2022, Rite Aid predicts an adjusted loss of 4 cents to 49 cents a share on revenue of $24.4 billion to $24.7 billion — the store closures, which began last month, are expected to save the company $25 million.

Those numbers were higher than expected, but analysts still had plenty of questions.

"Will it really be a one-for-one offset if we do see scripts come back in 2022?" Gill asked Kruse, who confirmed that the profit boost seen by widespread immunization cannot be matched by a rise in acute prescriptions stressed in the call.

That said, Kruse said that they are more profitable than maintenance scripts and will be a significant source of income going forward.

"The math really needs to be around what things look like when we get more to an endemic level as opposed to thinking about [being] with or without COVID altogether," Kruse said.

Jenna Giannelli, a vice president covering the health sector at Goldman Sachs, asked whether the right way to think about recovery was that regular streams of income "should all come back [while] keeping some vaccine upside."

"When you talked about some of the present takes as we look into 2023, I didn't hear much mention of the potential mixed benefit from the recovery and cost of cold and flu and higher elective procedures," Giannelli asked.

Kruse confirmed that even as the pandemic situation improves and profit switches to other areas, testing and boosters are still expected to significantly help earnings.

Still, the push to improve profit by closing stores may also come at a different kind of cost: On Monday, the American Pharmacists Association's board of trustees released a general statement saying that "workplace conditions have pushed many pharmacists and pharmacy teams to the brink of despair."

"Pharmacy burnout is a significant patient safety issue," the association said in a statement. "It is impacting patients today with delayed prescription fulfillment, unacceptable waits for vaccines and testing, and potential errors due to high volume, long hours and pressure to meet performance metrics."

