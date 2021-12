Weeks after his WWE contract expired, Kyle O'Reilly made his surprise arrival during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. The three-time NXT Tag Team Champion popped up at the end of Adam Cole's singles bout with Orange Cassidy to help him pick up the win. The two then had a face-off, harkening back to the feud they had just before Cole departed from NXT, before standing together as a united front (as fans chanted for the Undisputed Era). The Young Bucks then walked down looking confused about Cole's loyalties and a conflicted Cole left with Fish and O'Reilly.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO