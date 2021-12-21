ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALYI Anticipates Reporting $2 Million In 2022 EV Sales Targeting $50 Million For 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced the company anticipates realizing $2 million in revenue in 2021 resulting from the sale of electric motorcycles and three wheeled electric vehicles going into service in the taxi and delivery markets in East Africa.

ALYI's Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

ALYI has announced a $10 million revenue target for 2022 with a stretch revenue target to $50 million.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token (RVLT) to finance ALYI's growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alsternet Systems, Inc. Randell Torno info@lithiumip.com +1-800-713-0297

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-anticipates-reporting-2-million-in-2022-ev-sales-targeting-50-million-for-2022-301449262.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

