Edtech Nonprofit ReadWorks Expands Partnership With The National Fish And Wildlife Foundation

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The edtech nonprofit ReadWorks today announces the renewal of its partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). Through the partnership, with guidance from ReadWorks on classroom and reading accessibility, NFWF uses the deep knowledge and expertise of their staff to create original content to share information on conservation nationwide with millions of students.

Stories about drone deliveries helping prairie dog populations, protecting baby sea turtles from light pollution, and inspiring kid scientists have been read by nearly 200,000 students across the country in more than 26,000 schools since the partnership began in 2018.

This year, ReadWorks and NFWF will create even more new and relevant conservation content to be featured in the ReadWorks library. To explore the texts made possible by NFWF, create your free account on ReadWorks.org .

Having NFWF content on the ReadWorks platform makes it easy for teachers to integrate informative passages into any classroom. Students across multiple grade levels engage with the most up-to-date science on conservation while building background knowledge, growing their vocabularies, strengthening strategic reading, and increasing reading quantity - the four pillars of reading comprehension that are the focus of ReadWorks' mission.

ReadWorks partners with world-class organizations such as NFWF to improve reading outcomes for students and spread important knowledge. To learn more about our content partnerships, as well as other partnership opportunities in research and development, visit our partners page . If your organization is interested in partnering with ReadWorks, please reach out to Partnerships@ReadWorks.org .

Contact: Rebecca Vaughn

About ReadWorks Through its digital platform, ReadWorks provides K-12 teachers and students with the content, curricular supports, and tools they need to succeed in reading - for free. As a result, over 1 million teachers and 13.1 million students are using ReadWorks today. At ReadWorks, our mission is to ensure that all children become successful, joyful readers by working to bridge the gap between research and practice in reading instruction. Log on to ReadWorks.org to access our free resources.

About NFWFChartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $6.8 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edtech-nonprofit-readworks-expands-partnership-with-the-national-fish-and-wildlife-foundation-301449206.html

SOURCE ReadWorks

