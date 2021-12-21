ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

PURA Announces First Farmersville Hemp Clients Targeting $10 Million 2022 Revenue

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced signing its first Farmersville Hemp clients that will in turn contribute to the company's 2022 revenue objectives.

The company has forecasted $1 million in revenue for 2022 with the potential for revenue to reach $10 million.

PURA has established a new business model to build an industrial hemp business with 3 sources of revenue - education, branding and partnerships.

The initial $1 million in revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the branding and partnership business lines.

Management indicates the branding and particularly the partnership lines of business also have a high potential of contributing revenue next year. Accordingly, management has indicated the possibility that the initial revenue forecast maybe revised upward more than once in the course of 2022.

PURA has engaged its first three Farmersville Hemp Brand customers. The customers announced today have signed up for PURA's education services. The education services consist of a consultative curriculum customized for each client to design specific strategies for hemp to be incorporated into the client's products and services to enhance their offering with more sustainable, durable and efficient products and services.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc. Brian Shibley info@aciconglomerated.com (800) 861-1350

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-announces-first-farmersville-hemp-clients-targeting-10-million-2022-revenue-301449253.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension Of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) - Get Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Report ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dicerna Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period For Novo Nordisk Tender Offer To Acquire Dicerna

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 24, 2021. As previously announced on November 18, 2021, Novo...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING AND RAMP-UP OF THE ÇÖPLER FLOTATION CIRCUIT

Çöpler Remains Well On Track For 2021 Production & Cost Guidance. DENVER, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) - Get SSR Mining Inc Report (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce the commencement of commissioning and ramp-up activities at Çöpler's sulfide plant flotation circuit following the receipt of all required permits and approvals. A key component of the 2020 Çöpler District Master Plan ("CDMP20"), the Çöpler flotation circuit was completed on time and on budget in the third quarter of 2021. The flotation circuit utilizes latent capacity in the sulfide plant, and its commissioning is anticipated to increase the gold and sulfide sulfur grades processed through the autoclaves, reduce reagent use, and increase total sulfide plant throughput and gold production.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Rhaeos, Inc. Raises $2.2 Million In Oversubscribed Seed Round

EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhaeos, Inc., a private, clinical stage medical device company developing a platform wireless and non-invasive wearable sensor initially targeting the neurosurgical suite, today announced the successful closing of its oversubscribed $2.2 million seed financing. The round, which brings a total of over $8 million in dilutive and non-dilutive financing to date, includes participation from Creative Ventures, Portal Innovations, Lateral Capital, Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, Kyto Life Science and Technology, Band of Angels, Northwestern University's NXT Fund, University of Michigan Social Venture Fund, and private investors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Hemp#Pura#First Farmersville Hemp#Puration#Farmersville Hemp Brand
TheStreet

Icahn Enterprises Announces Extension Of Southwest Gas Tender Offer

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IEP Utility Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (the " Offeror"), announced that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to purchase any and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock, par value $1.00 per share (the " Common Stock"), of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company" or " Southwest Gas"), including the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement, dated October 10, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the " Rights Agreement"), between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, as rights agent, that are issued and outstanding (the " Rights" and, together with the Common Stock, the " Shares"), for $75.00 per Share in cash, without interest, less any applicable withholding taxes (the " Offer Price"), until 12:00 midnight, New York City time, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, unless further extended or earlier terminated in the event that a condition to the Offer becomes incapable of being satisfied.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) - Get Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Report, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted four new employees options to purchase a total of 23,400 shares of the Company's common stock at an exercise price per share of $44.59, which was the closing price on December 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the "inducement exception" under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Kontrol Technologies Corp. ( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus (the " shelf prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. This filing, when made final, will enable Kontrol to offer, issue and sell up to $20 million of debt securities, common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, and units or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on the market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25 month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Plethora Businesses Represents Shareholders In The Sale Of Ideal Fasteners

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plethora Businesses, an M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California, is pleased to announce the closing of Ideal Fasteners, a global manufacturer of threaded fasteners, in connection with its sale to MW Industries. Plethora served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nepra Foods Announces Extra Virgin Hemp Oil Now Shipping in E-Commerce Shop

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces its Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is now available for shipping on its e-commerce platform in either one-gallon jugs or 8.5 fluid oz. artisan Italian glass bottles. This versatile food-grade oil presents numerous health benefits and can be used for sauteing, dipping, drizzling, or blending into vinaigrettes and marinades. Nepra's hemp oils are created in the production of its hemp flours and meat analogues, with direct sales of the product representing the first of a number of potential revenue streams for this valuable by-product. The Company is currently engaged in discussions with several potential customers to create other, value-added product offerings utilizing Nepra's high-quality hemp oils.
RECIPES
aithority.com

Mperativ Raises $6 Million To Operationalize Revenue Mindset Across The Entire Business

GFT Ventures, Heroic Ventures and Westwave Capital Back Nvidia, Cisco, Salesforce and ForgeRock Executives’ Industry-First Platform for Alignment on What’s Working to Drive Revenue. Mperativ announced $6 million in funding and the launch of its industry-first platform that unites revenue operations strategy across go-to-market teams. The funding includes...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LT Partners Announces New PR Services To Expand Client Offerings

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a compelling demand from clients for "PR integration" at LT Partners, the company announced on December 20, 2021, that they are expanding their offerings to include a full suite of PR services. As one of the fastest growing agencies, LTP is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Perigon Wealth Management Announces Merger With Baker & Associates, Independent RIA With Over $200 Million In Total Client Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon"), a rapidly-growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and a unique approach to fueling advisors' success by combining maximum independence with robust growth resources, announced today that it has acquired Baker & Associates, a financial planning-focused RIA based in Irvine, Calif. Perigon, which is financial advisor-owned and led, has over $3 billion in client assets and 50 professionals, while Baker & Associates has over $200 million in client assets.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ledn Secures $70 Million In Series B Funding; Announces World's First Bitcoin-backed Mortgage Product

The company is targeting over $100 million in bitcoin-backed mortgage originations in Q1 2022. TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 Ledn Inc. ("Ledn"), a global digital asset savings and credit platform, today announced that it successfully raised $70 million in a Series B funding round which brings its valuation to $540 million. 10T Holdings led the Series B. Golden Tree Asset Management, Raptor Group and FJ Labs were among the list of new Ledn investors. In addition, 10T Holdings' Managing Partner and CEO Dan Tapiero will be joining Ledn's board of directors.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Klub Announces The First Close of its 200 Crores Revenue Based Financing Fund

Klub, India’s leading Revenue Based Financing (RBF) platform, announced the first close of its new fund, Aceler8, to invest ₹200 crores in consumer and SaaS businesses. Klub’s Aceler8, a SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund caters to growth-stage and late-stage D2C brands, recurring-revenue digital businesses, and SaaS companies. The fund can invest capital ranging from ₹50 lakhs to ₹20 crores to digital businesses for their marketing, inventory, and CAPEX spends.
BUSINESS
cdcgamingreports.com

Indiana casino revenue slides to $195.3 million for November

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported a total win of more than $195.3 million for its casinos in November, marking the first time the total dipped below $200 million since February. The figure represented an 8.9% decline compared to October’s $214.5 million. It was the fourth time in five months that...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Tubi revenue expected to hit $700 million in 2022

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service that was acquired by Fox last year, is expected to hit $700 million in revenue in 2022, according to a new UBS analysis. Why it matters: That's up from its annual revenue of $145 million at purchase. Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi told Axios that it's been able to grow quickly under Fox's leadership because the company isn't "distracted by a subscription streaming business that is a sinkhole of money."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy