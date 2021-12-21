Rikishi Campaigns for Umaga in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
Comments / 0