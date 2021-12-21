ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million And Announces He's Managing A New NFT Band

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bored Ape, Capetain Trippy, a NFT collector, is now managing a virtual band called "The NFTs". The band has a song "I've Got a Cool Cat Too '' available, making it one of the first NFT bands to release new music. The launch capitalizes on the wave of interest around avatar-based NFTs as they make their way into mainstream culture.

Famous Bored Ape Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million and Announces Management of a New NFT band "The NFTs"

"The NFTs'' consists of four virtual characters including the band's manager. The band avatars are backed by real-life band members. One character, Spaceman, is recording artist Ryan Star, CEO of Stationhead, a social audio app primed to be a major player in the web 3.0 space. Another Dr. Capers is Jace Kay, a gifted technologist, who has been pushing the boundaries of virtual worlds for 25+ years. The third band member, Runk, is a talented musician whose character narrative will soon be creatively released.

As 'avatar casting' in comic books and music videos takes off, Jace Kay created the AvaCast platform to push the boundaries in this expanding media space by using it as a digital agent. "The NFTs" will use AvaCast to cast other NFTs in their forthcoming music video. As the owners of these NFTs have the IP rights to their characters, they can monetize them for use in media to earn royalties. This has made The Bored Ape Comic possible, a community-run comic based on the 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' NFTs, where apes were cast in the first and upcoming issues.

Capetain Trippy won the 'Bored-Offs' casting competition, earning him a role in the Bored Ape Comic and royalties from sales. He comments: "We are excited to share "The NFTs" new song with the world. As a Bored-Offs winner, I've seen the power of AvaCast and know how massive the 'Avatar Casting' industry is about to become. We have only scratched the surface of NFTs as celebrities and hope our band helps fuel this exciting digital frontier for artists."

"I've Got a Cool Cat Too" is on major streaming services, such as Apple & Spotify, and will be released with remixes, covers, and a music video, as a limited edition collectible NFT series. "The NFTs" signed with the StereoheadZ Music Club (SZMC), which funded the song's production. Further information about The SZMC and "The NFTs" visit: https://stereoheadz.com/.

CONTACT: Cat Jennings, catreneejennings@gmail.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capetain-trippy-turns-down-3-8-million-and-announces-hes-managing-a-new-nft-band-301449264.html

SOURCE The StereoheadZ Music Club

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast fans in shock as K-Pop’s biggest band announces a break

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WWSB) - Superfans across the Suncoast are in disbelief after K-Pop’s biggest boy band announced they’re taking a break. A very big surprise, considering BTS just wrapped up a very big concert run. ABC7′s Nerissa Lamison was at that four-day event out in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium after Thanksgiving.
MUSIC
thevalleyledger.com

The Weight Band Releases World Gone Mad, New Tour Dates Announced

Members of The Band and the Levon Helm Band collaborate, inspire Americana scene. Performing their current album, World Gone Mad, as well as classic songs of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
KTEM NewsRadio

The Band’s ‘Last Waltz’ Special Edition Announced

The Last Waltz, Martin Scorsese’s movie about the Band’s final show in 1976, will be released in a new special edition on March 29 as part of the Criterion Collection. Approved by Scorsese himself, the set includes a 4K restored version of the 1978 film supervised by guitarist Robbie Robertson. It’s presented with a new cover along with 5.1 and alternate stereo soundtracks, two audio commentaries, a new interview with Scorsese, a 2002 making-of documentary, outtakes, promotional material from the original release and an essay by critic Amanda Petrusich. The standard edition includes a single Blu-ray disc, and another version contains a 4K UHD disc with the movie in Dolby Vision HDR.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Streaming#Music Industry#Virtual Band#Music Video#Nft#Stationhead#Avacast#Ip
97.9 WGRD

5 Seconds of Summer’s Former Management Company Suing Band for $2.5 Million

YM&U Group, the former management company of 5 Seconds of Summer, is suing the Australian musicians for $2.5 million over an alleged breach of contract. 5SOS' partnership with YM&U started in February of 2021 and ended in September. Apparently, the band didn't compensate the company for several business deals that they helped set up, such as their $10 million recording contract with BMG, as well as a $1.5 million merchandise deal with Bravado International Group, as per court documents obtained by Billboard [via NME].
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

TXT’s Beomgyu Explains Why He Initially Turned Down Offer To Join Debut Lineup

On the December 16 episode of JTBC’s “Bistro Shigor,” Beomgyu made his first-ever solo variety show appearance as the program’s first “part-timer.” The idol impressed the cast members with his work ethic and how quickly he adapted to his role as a server, and after they heaped praise on him at the end of the episode, Lee Soo Hyuk declared, “I don’t think we can let Beomgyu go.”
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Listen to Trippie Redd’s New Mixtape ‘Hate Is Dead’

Trippie Redd has dropped a surprise mixtape called Hate is Dead. The rapper announced the project on Instagram just a few hours before its arrival. “@hnrzhunter is dropping 8 of my songs at 10pm if u comment ‘1400’ 50k times,” Trippie wrote. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature.”
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

Rihanna Goes Sleek in Balenciaga Knife Boots on Shopping Date With A$AP Rocky

While rumors may be swirling that Rihanna is pregnant, the singer-turned-designer hit the streets of NYC with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky last night. The dynamic duo seemed unfazed as they did some shopping in the Big Apple wearing designer duds. Rihanna stepped out in a chic black oversized Martine Rose tracksuit, which she wore with a glossy black quilted coat over top and Balenciaga’s iconic Knife ankle boots. The black sock-inspired booties boast an ultra-sharp pointed toe. The Fenty fashion and beauty mogul also added a pair of square-framed white-rimmed Loewe sunglasses and Miu Miu logo gloves. Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sported a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Sparkles in High-Slit Red Dress & Heels for Her Christmas Song With Travis Barker

Kris Jenner is giving us Hollywood glamour for the debut of her new Christmas song. The reality star and proclaimed “Momager” stunned in a sequined red little number with a risque slit that traveled up her leg. Posing for her Christmas close-up, Jenner posted to Instagram, “A little Christmas fun in the studio! Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this is honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Updates (@kardashianunit) The throwback picture on the album cover entitled “Kris Jenner...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy