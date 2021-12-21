ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Press Club Produced Radio Show, "It's A Wonderful Life" Premiers Dec. 21

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, in association with CBS Radio Network and American Heritage Magazine will present a rendition of Marty Bufalini's "It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Show," an adaption of the classic story of George Bailey who, exasperated by life's challenges, wishes he'd never been born. Granted his wish by his guardian angel, he learns the positive impact that each life has on so many others.

The program, which features many well-known radio voices among the cast, will be available on the Club's website here at 8p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 21 and will thereafter be available on demand.

The cast includes: Past President Mark Hamrick who works for BankRate.com but was an AP Radio Business Reporter for many years; CBS Radio legends Sam Litzinger and Dan Raviv, Irv Chapman of Bloomberg Radio and Broadcast veterans Barbara Porter and Debra Silimeo as well as Club President Lisa Matthews of the Associated Press.

The program will be offered by CBS Radio Network to its 500-plus affiliates nationwide with about two dozen already committed to airing the show.

The program was directed by Marty Bufalini and P. Scott Graham. Graham was the producer. The program was produced in the National Press Club's broadcast operations center. This is the 2 nd year the Club has done this program - offering it last year via Zoom during the pandemic.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

Contact: Michael Freedman, mfr@gwu.edu, (202) 437-1952

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-produced-radio-show-its-a-wonderful-life-premiers-dec-21-301449248.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Comments / 0

