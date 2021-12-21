ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Universal Trust ("FT" Or The "Fund") Announces Distribution

 4 days ago

Franklin Universal Trust [NYSE: FT] today announced a total distribution of 0.0817, comprised of net investment income of $0.0425 per share and short-term capital gains of $0.0392 per share, payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2021).

The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide high, current income consistent with preservation of capital. Its secondary objective is growth of income through dividend increases and capital appreciation. Distributions may vary based on the Fund's net investment income. Past distributions are not indicative of future trends.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's distribution policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund's distributions for federal income tax purposes.

For further information on Franklin Universal Trust, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005651/en/

