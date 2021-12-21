ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthTrackRx Appoints Michael Bennett As Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

By PR Newswire
DENTON, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's leading polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing lab, today announced the appointment of Michael Bennett to the HealthTrackRx team as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Bennett will lead an innovative business line within HealthTrackRx focused on Business-to-Business (B2B) growth strategies.

"We believe there is a significant opportunity to put superior, more cost-efficient diagnostics in the hands of large healthcare delivery networks. In this new role, Michael will complement our direct-to-provider sales team and focus on long-term relationships that further integrate HealthTrackRx with our customers," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman of HealthTrackRx.

Bennett will oversee the company's new business development and expand its national footprint of infectious disease labs. The goal is to deliver expedited results to providers, accelerate actionable, accurate care plans, and improve outcomes for patients. The hub and spoke strategy will bring fast and actionable PCR solutions closer to customers and support HealthTrackRx's national partnership model.

"HealthTrackRx is transforming the rapid delivery of PCR diagnostics to patients and has assembled the team and capital for rapid growth," said Bennett. "I'm excited to lead this new vertical and partner with leading health systems and providers. The company's offerings and track record demonstrate real value, especially at a time when healthcare teams need every available resource to work harder to elevate patient care."

Bennett previously served as the Chief Business Development Officer at Solis Mammography, a large nationwide provider of radiology services that rapidly expanded through partnerships with jointly operated cutting-edge mammography centers. Prior to his time at Solis Mammography, Bennett ran key accounts at Philips Healthcare, was an account executive at Invivo and managed multiple disciplines across the business at Preferred Imaging. Bennett lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife Megan and three daughters.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to clinicians nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. HealthTrackRx is among a limited number of labs in the U.S. granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Molecular Laboratory Developed (LDT) COVID-19 Authorized Test. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthtrackrx-appoints-michael-bennett-as-chief-growth--strategy-officer-301449239.html

SOURCE HealthTrackRx, Inc.

