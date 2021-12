The Japanese brands tend to take a more cautious approach to new technologies than their European counterparts, and this explains why the likes of Mazda, Toyota, and Subaru have taken their time to reveal fully electric models. For Subaru, this landmark expansion begins with the fully electric Solterra SUV. With rugged looks for an EV, Subaru's well-known symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, and a platform jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra must convince Subaru loyalists that the brand's traditional qualities can live on without a Boxer combustion engine under the hood. Let's find out if the Solterra can do just that.

