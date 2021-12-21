ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cloudy start to winter with snow moving in Wednesday – Mark

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 21:. A dry and cold day for the start of winter. Here’s a look at potential...

www.kxly.com

KATU.com

Following valley snow, temperatures to drop to lowest in decades

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Winter Storm Warning is set to go into effect at 4 p.m. Christmas Day for the Willamette Valley, as Western Oregon and Southwest Washington brace for snow and biting-cold temperatures. Cold air flowing into the region from the Arctic will meet moisture from the Pacific...
PORTLAND, OR
KTLA

Winter storms could dump 8 feet of snow on Mammoth Mountain

It’s definitely going to be a white Christmas for Mammoth Mountain. At least 4 feet of fresh powder has already fallen at the resort as of Friday afternoon, the result of a series of storms in the region that continues to dump flakes across the Sierra Nevada. As much as 5 to 9 inches of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Snowy Christmas weekend before the bitter cold arrives – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Frequent snow showers will swing across the Inland Northwest this weekend from a series of weather systems. It means we’re looking at a white Christmas for most areas and we’ll see travel impacts as the snow starts to stack up. Snow showers on the night...
SPOKANE, WA
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

