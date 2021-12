Join the movement and recycle items in your bathroom. Did you know that the average American bathroom has 8 products in plastic bottles at any given time, yet less than half of Americans report regularly bringing them to the recycling bin? I don’t know about you, but from my shampoo and conditioner, body wash, and skincare products, the amount of products in my bathroom adds up quickly. Yet less than half of Americans report regularly bringing them to the recycling bin.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO