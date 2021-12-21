ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California teen takes on two Rubik's cube world records

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A California teenager with a talent for solving Rubik's cubes unofficially broke two world records by solving a cube while juggling and solving a cube while hanging upside down.

Ethan Jan, a junior at Redlands High School, took to the school's Terrier Gym to take on the records for fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while juggling and fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube upside down.

Jan, whose Rubik's cube skills led to an appearance earlier this year on Fox's Game of Talents, accomplished the first feat in 15.63 seconds, besting the current record of 17.16 seconds.

He completed the upside-down attempt in 8.91 seconds, faster than the record time of 10.81 seconds.

Evidence from both attempts are being submitted to Guinness World Records for review.


UPI News

UPI News

