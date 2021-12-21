Art teacher arrested after allegedly spreading terrorist threats in middle school

A Michigan art teacher was taken into custody and is accused of passing out notes saying the middle school she worked at would be the target of a terrorist bombing.

Johnna Rhone, 59, allegedly distributed the notes in three rooms Friday at Jefferson Middle School in the suburban Detroit area, according to a report .

"Start break early. He's gonna do it. Just don't be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?" one note reportedly said.

The notes were uncovered in a classroom, the library, and the school's media center, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES JAN. 6 NEWS CONFERENCE AT MAR-A-LAGO

School officials made authorities aware of the notes, and police arrested Rhone after studying surveillance footage from the school, Lucido said.

Rhone had been an art teacher for 21 years, the report noted, and she had never been the subject of any serious complaints, Lakeview Public Schools Superintendent Karl Paulson said.

"This alleged behavior is unacceptable and disappointing. Lakeview is committed to providing a quality education for the students and families of our community," he said

She was arraigned Monday in the 40th District Court before Judge Joseph Oster, and she is charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism , according to court documents.

Rhone repeated the phrase "not true" while listening to the proceedings, according to a report .

Rhone's bond was set at $75,000, and the teacher was ordered to remain under house arrest until a psychological evaluation could be performed.

The art teacher "looks forward to defending herself," attorney Andrew Leone said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"She's denying these allegations. She's flat-out denying them," he said.

Washington Examiner Videos