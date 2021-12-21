ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns named Western Conference Player of the Week

By Nation of Blue
nationofblue.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl-Anthony Towns has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week following...

www.nationofblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns enters health and safety protocols

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has entered health and safety protocols and will be out of the lineup against the Utah Jazz Thursday. Towns is one of seven players unavailable for the Timberwolves due to protocols, including forward Anthony Edwards and guard Patrick Beverly. Towns missed time last season after...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anthony
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy