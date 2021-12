In the aggregate, our economy currently has more debt as a percentage of gross domestic product than it has ever had in its history. Prior to 2020, gross federal debt to GDP peaked at 119% in 1946. This very high ratio was on account of tremendous war time deficit spending needed to fight World War II. This peak was recently surpassed in 2020 when gross federal debt to GDP reached 134%.

