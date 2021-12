PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Eyewitness News has two recalls involving salads that could be contaminated with listeria. Dole is now recalling some of its packaged salads over listeria concerns. The recall covers Dole and some private label salads with “best by” dates between Nov. 30 and Jan. 8. The salads also have a product lot code beginning with the letter “N” or “Y.” The CDC says 16 people have gotten sick, including one person in Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, the FDA announced it’s investigating after a multistate outbreak of listeria infections were connected to Fresh Express packaged salads. Fresh Express also announced a recall of some...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO