East Columbus fire leaving one dead determined as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have reported that the Franklin County Coroner’s Office has determined a fire last week in East Columbus as a homicide.

This is the 194th homicide in the city of Columbus for the calendar year of 2021.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, firefighters were called to a working fire in the area of Channingway Boulevard and Brice Road.

Firefighters confirmed a person’s body was found inside while they were extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the victim’s death is still unknown and will be determined by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

