ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland to require vaccine proof for businesses

By Liz Jassin, Sara Stinson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDM1C_0dSmsr5j00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an emergency ordinance requiring proof of vaccination at indoor businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms.

Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced the idea last week, recommending the city joins San Francisco, Contra Costa County and Berkeley in requiring this.

This would include most indoor businesses – even movie theaters, concert venues, libraries and even dental offices who would check vaccination at the door.

California to require booster shots for healthcare workers

With the quick spread of the omicron variant, Kalb says he consulted with the Alameda County health officer to determine that now is the time to make the change.

KRON4 has heard mixed feelings from customers and business owners on the proposal.

Businesses will have to start putting up signage about proof of vaccine changes by the middle of January and the ordinance will take effect on February 1, 2022.

76% percent of eligible residents in Oakland are fully vaccinated, according to county health data show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Oakland, CA
Vaccines
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
KRON4 News

Covered California urges uninsured residents to sign up for health coverage amid omicron surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread across the state, Covered California is urging uninsured and eligible individuals to act now to make sure they have comprehensive health care coverage for 2022. Covered California’s first open-enrollment deadline is this week — California residents must sign up by Dec. 31 in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County to require COVID-19 booster verification for workers in high-risk jobs

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) announced Monday it has enacted a health order requiring county first responders and workers in homeless shelters to verify they have received a booster dose of vaccine. The requirement applies to county law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Gyms#Signage#The Oakland City Council
KRON4 News

New Year will bring $1 toll hike on seven Bay Area bridges

By Bay City News Service – New Year’s Day will usher in a $1 increase in tolls on seven bridges around the Bay Area. Starting Jan. 1, tolls will rise from $6 to $7 for two-axle vehicles and motorcycles on seven state-owned spans: the San Francisco-Oakland Bay, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show canceled

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco leaders announced Tuesday plans to cancel this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. Mayor London Breed and City public safety leaders said the decision was made after closely monitoring local health indicators and impacted public safety staffing levels. Currently, 84% […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Power restored at Millbrae BART station

By Bay City News Service – Power has been restored to BART’s Millbrae station nearly three hours after an outage stopped trains there on Monday morning, BART officials said. The station is open but there is no direct service to Richmond, BART said in an advisory shortly before 8 a.m. Passengers headed to Richmond should […]
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy