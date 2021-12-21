Oakland to require vaccine proof for businesses

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an emergency ordinance requiring proof of vaccination at indoor businesses like bars, restaurants and gyms.

Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced the idea last week, recommending the city joins San Francisco, Contra Costa County and Berkeley in requiring this.

This would include most indoor businesses – even movie theaters, concert venues, libraries and even dental offices who would check vaccination at the door.

With the quick spread of the omicron variant, Kalb says he consulted with the Alameda County health officer to determine that now is the time to make the change.

KRON4 has heard mixed feelings from customers and business owners on the proposal.

Businesses will have to start putting up signage about proof of vaccine changes by the middle of January and the ordinance will take effect on February 1, 2022.

76% percent of eligible residents in Oakland are fully vaccinated, according to county health data show.

