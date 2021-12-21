ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngkin names Caren Merrick Secretary of Commerce and Trade

Augusta Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named Caren Merrick to serve as the next Secretary of Commerce and Trade of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Virginia’s jobs machine has stalled out, and Caren is going to play a pivotal role...

augustafreepress.com

wfirnews.com

Gov-elect Youngkin announces selection of Education Secretary

RICHMOND, VA – Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as the next Secretary of Education of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”
KEYT

Youngkin makes education secretary his first cabinet pick

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor-elect announced his first Cabinet secretary pick, the state’s next education secretary. Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is a Republican who made education a centerpiece of his campaign. He announced Monday that he’s picked education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera, saying she’d help “recharge a system that has settled for too long.” In his campaign, Youngkin pledged to boost education funding and focused on culture war fights over school curricula, emphasizing parental rights to make decisions about their children’s education. Youngkin emphasized Guidera’s career advocating for data-driven reform, innovation and choice.
Roanoke Times

Gov.-elect Youngkin taps investment executive as new state secretary of finance

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has reached outside of Virginia for his secretary of finance—way outside, all the way to Tokyo via New York City. Youngkin’s choice, Steve Emery Cummings retired in March as more than five years as president and CEO of Mitsubishi FFJ Financial Group in the Americas, based in Manhattan, after more than 40 years in finance.
wakg.com

Aimee Rogstad Guidera named Virginia’s Secretary of Education

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who made education a centerpiece of his campaign, announced the state’s next education secretary Monday, making it his first Cabinet secretary pick. The Republican picked education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera, saying she would help “recharge a system that has settled...
Augusta Free Press

Northam: No plans to mandate masks, implement restrictions

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that there are no plans to mandate masks or implement restrictions as new COVID cases are reaching record highs in the Commonwealth. “I think most importantly we’ve always followed the science, and we’ve always followed the CDC...
lowerbuckstimes.com

Wolf names new Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth

Gov. Tom Wolf intends to name Leigh M. Chapman to serve as Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth. Chapman will replace Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid, who will be elevated to serve in the administration as a special advisor to the governor. “Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past...
wdac.com

New Election Secretary Named For PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has named a new top election official as he enters his final year in office, naming Leigh Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid atop the Department of State. The governor’s office said Chapman will take over Jan. 8. She’ll be the department’s fifth secretary during Wolf’s seven years of office. Chapman previously served almost two years in the department under Wolf as a policy director. Most recently she has been the executive director of the Washington-based Deliver My Vote, a voting advocacy group. After almost a year in the job, Degraffenreid will serve in the administration as a special advisor to the governor.
thehomewoodstar.com

Cindy Hutchinson named Secretary of the Year

Cindy Hutchinson has served the families of Homewood City Schools for 10 years, and she was recently named the Secretary of the Year for District 5 by the Alabama State Department of Education. Cindy works for all of the schools by assisting with curriculum and instruction at the Homewood Board of Education. HCS Director of Instruction, Cristy York, said she was not surprised Hutchinson was named a finalist for Alabama's Secretary of the Year as she has always been dedicated to helping our teachers anyway she can in such a loving and compassionate manner.
wyo4news.com

Commerce Bank of Wyoming named top 5 “Best Banks to Work For” recognition

December 16, 2021 — According to a post on their website, Commerce Bank of Wyoming and their parent company NebraskaLand National Bank has once again been listed as one of the Best Banks to Work For by the American Banker and Best Companies Group. The company annually recognizes and honors banks in the U.S. for outstanding employee satisfaction.
Hays Post

Nex-Tech CEO named secretary of Fiber Broadband Association board

LENORA — The Fiber Broadband Association announced recently it has elected its 2022 Board of Directors. Jimmy Todd, CEO/General Manager at Nex-Tech, was elected as the new Secretary of the Board for a three-year term beginning January 1, 2022. "I am excited to be joining the Fiber Broadband Association’s...
Augusta Free Press

Northam announces $24.5M in grant awards from Community Flood Preparedness Fund

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam today announced $24.5 million in grants awarded from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which is made possible with funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Thirty applications from 22 local government organizations will receive grants to build capacity,...
kelo.com

Omicron unlikely to harm supply chain long-term, says U.S. commerce secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant appears unlikely to have a long-term impact on manufacturing supply chain in the coming months but that will depend on how many people get vaccinated, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. “I don’t think Omicron will have long-term … significant...
Daily Herald

Fortune Brands names new general counsel and corporate secretary

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. said it has appointed Hiranda Donoghue to serve as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. She joins Fortune Brands from Baxter International Inc., a global medical products company, where she served as deputy general counsel and vice president since 2018, overseeing legal issues impacting all global business units, global strategy, research and development, and contract manufacturing.
Augusta Free Press

Best management practices to protect Chesapeake Bay fully funded in state budget

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Lawmakers in the General Assembly have heard the unified voice of Virginia farmers and conservationists who have long advocated for full funding to implement agricultural best management practices that protect natural resources. The outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that his two-year...
bloomberglaw.com

Disney Names Horacio Gutierrez as General Counsel & Secretary

Walt Disney appointed Horacio Gutierrez as general counsel and secretary, effective Feb. 1. Gutierrez joins Disney from Spotify, where he was head of global affairs and chief legal officer. To view the source of this information, click. here. To contact the reporter on this story:. Hari Govind. in San Francisco...
