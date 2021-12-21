ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 delicious Christmas recipes

The Southern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're hosting a get-together for the holiday, you...

thesouthern.com

Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
#Christmas Recipes#Food Drink
Hamptons.com

Executive Chef Nicholas Vogel’s Delicious Moules Frites Recipe

Garden herbs, cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, sriracha, & lemongrass broth, served with shoestring fries. Run mussels under cold water for 5 minutes and drain and put on a paper towel lined plate. Cut cherry tomatoes, shallots, & herbs, set aside. Boil 1 cup of water with 1 cup of sugar,...
RECIPES
FanSided

Duff Goldman shares a delicious holiday tart recipe

During the holiday season, the oven always seems to be on and the stand mixer constantly whirls. From holiday cookies to cakes to pie, it seems that a sweet treat is always on the table. For bakers who are looking for a new delicious holiday tart recipe, Duff Goldman is sharing an idea that uses an ingredient which is pantry staple.
RECIPES
BigCountryHomepage

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings

(Family Features) Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow-smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill. Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers, know marbling is one of the […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
The Southern

Rooted In Foods | Say 'cheese'

Watching bubbly, melty cheese slide off a small broiling tray onto sliced new potatoes and grilled vegetables is satisfying, but the camaraderie that comes while sitting around a raclette party grill is the perfect ingredient for great evenings with friends and family. Raclette is an Alpine tradition that moved into...
FOOD & DRINKS
cutbankpioneerpress.com

These delicious appetizer recipes are sure to be a hit at any event

This week I’m thinking about appetizers to serve at meals or parties. Here are a few that are my go-to recipes for that special event. They’re very tasty and ones I make almost every year. Stuffed Mushrooms. 1 container of either white mushrooms or crimini. 1/4 lb. of...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: Pommes Dauphinoise should be so creamy and delicious that you swoon

Whether or not the traditional French dish, Pommes Dauphinoise, also called Potatoes au Gratin, should be made with cheese is a subject cooks have debated forever. Some use milk and a hard grating cheese such as Gruyere, but I think that if you use all heavy cream and no cheese, and cook the dish long enough to reduce the cream, you'll get a rich flavor that actually tastes like cheese. Russet potatoes are best here because they're starchy but you can use golden potatoes. Slice them thinly on a mandoline or another hand-held slicer (or with a chef's knife, which will take longer). You will see other recipes that call for simmering the potatoes first in cream or milk, but no matter how careful you are, the partially cooked potatoes break when you transfer them to the baking dish. To keep the potato slices intact, heat the cream by itself, and pour it over the potatoes, which are layered only with salt, pepper, and a little garlic. The important part is to bake the gratin long enough. If the potatoes are just tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, they're not quite ready. Send the dish back to the oven for 15 minutes more. If the top isn't golden brown, again, back to the oven. Make sure the dish is on a rimmed baking sheet because the cream bubbles up and over. Pommes Dauphinoise should be so tender and creamy and delicious that you swoon.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy Pfeffernusse Cookies Recipe: This Delicious European Spice Cookie Recipe Tastes & Smells Like the Holidays

Pfeffernusse are spice cookies popular in Germany, The Netherlands and Denmark. These delicious Christmas cookies are popular holiday desserts, filled with various ground spices and sweeteners. A few spices that are found often in Pfeffernusse dessert recipes are molasses, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, cloves, anise and black pepper. Anise is...
RECIPES
The Independent

11 best healthy food subscription boxes: From recipe kits to snacks and smoothies

When it comes to looking after our bodies – something we tend to be super-focused on in the New Year – the first thing to consider is always what we’re fuelling ourselves with.Food is fundamental to our physical and mental wellbeing. It impacts everything from our energy levels to our skin, our mood to our weight. But eating right isn’t always straightforward – there’s a lot to think about. Portion sizes, cooking methods and the ingredients themselves all contribute to a dish’s benefits or drawbacks.If you want to start eating more balanced, nutritious meals but find you lack the time,...
RECIPES
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
RECIPES

