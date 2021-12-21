11 delicious Christmas recipes

Whether or not the traditional French dish, Pommes Dauphinoise, also called Potatoes au Gratin, should be made with cheese is a subject cooks have debated forever. Some use milk and a hard grating cheese such as Gruyere, but I think that if you use all heavy cream and no cheese, and cook the dish long enough to reduce the cream, you'll get a rich flavor that actually tastes like cheese. Russet potatoes are best here because they're starchy but you can use golden potatoes. Slice them thinly on a mandoline or another hand-held slicer (or with a chef's knife, which will take longer). You will see other recipes that call for simmering the potatoes first in cream or milk, but no matter how careful you are, the partially cooked potatoes break when you transfer them to the baking dish. To keep the potato slices intact, heat the cream by itself, and pour it over the potatoes, which are layered only with salt, pepper, and a little garlic. The important part is to bake the gratin long enough. If the potatoes are just tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, they're not quite ready. Send the dish back to the oven for 15 minutes more. If the top isn't golden brown, again, back to the oven. Make sure the dish is on a rimmed baking sheet because the cream bubbles up and over. Pommes Dauphinoise should be so tender and creamy and delicious that you swoon.

