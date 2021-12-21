ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tow Truck Driver Shooting Leads To Police Lockdown At Hulen Mall

By Jason Allen
 7 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A tow truck driver was shot late Tuesday morning in Southeast Fort Worth, and police locked down Hulen Mall as they looked for suspects.

It all began around 11:30 a.m. as police got word of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Vermillion Drive.

But when they arrived, they found no victim but did find a crime scene.

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW

A short time later, police were notified the tow truck driver had made it to a storage company in the 300 block of Bolen Road in Kennedale.

Credit: Chopper 11/CBSDFW

The driver was taken to the hospital, police said.  His current condition is not known.

Police said the suspects in the shooting were later spotted, and officers gave chase.  The short pursuit ended at Hulen Mall.

Fort Worth Police at Hulen Mall (Chopper 11)

There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.

Texas Dad
7d ago

Here is another job that technology is for the most eliminate or at least make a lot less dangerous. You’d think by now cars would come with a disable and lockout feature that the title holder could initiate for non-payment of car a note. Then come along and pick it up later on.

