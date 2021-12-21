Tow Truck Driver Shooting Leads To Police Lockdown At Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A tow truck driver was shot late Tuesday morning in Southeast Fort Worth, and police locked down Hulen Mall as they looked for suspects.

It all began around 11:30 a.m. as police got word of a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Vermillion Drive.

But when they arrived, they found no victim but did find a crime scene.

A short time later, police were notified the tow truck driver had made it to a storage company in the 300 block of Bolen Road in Kennedale.

The driver was taken to the hospital, police said. His current condition is not known.

Police said the suspects in the shooting were later spotted, and officers gave chase. The short pursuit ended at Hulen Mall.

There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.