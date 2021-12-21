A group of students from The Salvation Army's Northwest Community Center in West Palm Beach visited the Little Red Schoolhouse at Phipps Ocean Park as part of the charity's annual Angel Tree Program.

Twelve children, ages 7-9, visited the schoolhouse. The Monday event helped launch the distribution of nearly 8,000 Christmas gifts to local children, according to the Salvation Army. The children were greeted by teenage trumpeters and Chip and Leisa Hall, area commanders for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, who dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Christmas on the island: Several celebrations return for the holidays after a year of COVID-19 cancelations

Holiday dining on Palm Beach: Christmas Day dining options abound as restaurants go all out to make the holiday special

Photos: Flagler Museum annual Christmas tree lighting and festivities

After a presentation by schoolhouse "schoolmarms'' Judy Herrick and Jody Bartlett, who were dressed in vintage pioneer clothing, Christmas gifts were distributed to the children by Santa’s helpers, Farley Rentschler and Jennifer Post. The presents were made possible by a donation from Kristin MacDermott, event chairwoman.

Transportation was provided by Molly's Trolleys in a holiday-decorated vehicle.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree helps impoverished families during the Christmas season.

The Little Red Schoolhouse is home to The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach’s “living history” program. The foundation is in the midst of a fund-raising campaign to update the oceanfront park.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Salvation Army kids get gifts from Santa at Little Red Schoolhouse