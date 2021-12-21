Bill De Blasio, NYC offer $100 to get a COVID-19 booster shot

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Millions of Americans carried on warily with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, though many were forced to scale back their ambitions. Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, went...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A New York state judge on Friday ordered the New York Times to return internal documents to the conservative activist group Project Veritas, a restriction the newspaper said violates decades of First Amendment protections. In an unusual written ruling https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/fbem/DocumentDisplayServlet?documentId=SgQ8IEENXxhU2D4NlHEZHw==&system=prod, Justice Charles Wood of the Westchester...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Christmas Eve amid a surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant but millions of wary Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded winter holiday. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines both canceled dozens...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,000 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers. Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,314 flights on Friday, which...
