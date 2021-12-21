ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Deadline Extended to Apply for Pandemic Support for Certified Organic and Transitioning Operations

By Roxie Bell
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021— The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program (OTECP). This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. The deadline to...

State
Washington State
