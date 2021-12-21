Deadline Extended to Apply for Pandemic Support for Certified Organic and Transitioning Operations

One Health is a concept that emerged in the early 2000s that recognizes the interconnections and health interdependencies among humans, other animals and the shared environments in which we live and interact. In some cases, these shared environments make it possible for infectious agents — such as viruses — to adapt and move between species. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted to humans from animals or vice versa. They include COVID-19, Ebola and HIV, as well as much older diseases like tuberculosis. Significant changes in our global ecosystem, such as loss of natural habitats, are altering the way...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO