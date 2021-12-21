ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG
 4 days ago
Download The Free KRMG App

Get Tulsa’s weather, traffic, and news on the go with the free KRMG App.

With the KRMG App you can...

  • Listen to KRMG anytime, anywhere
  • Get the latest news from the KRMG Newsroom including the 3 big things you need to know
  • Get the latest traffic reports for your commute
  • Breaking News, Red Alert Traffic, and Severe Weather Notifications sent directly to your phone
  • View live weather radar
  • Use our Open Mic feature to send in a traffic tip or message to our talk show hosts
  • Use our alarm feature to wake up to the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter
  • Listen to your favorite KRMG podcasts, shows, and news reports on-demand
  • Enter contests to win exclusive prizes
  • And much more!

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

