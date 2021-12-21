Download The Free KRMG App

You can download Adobe Creative Cloud Express now to get started with Adobe's latest addition to its suite of creative software. Okay, so Creative Cloud Express isn't actually a brand new product; it's an updated version of Adobe Spark with a few tweaks, but the new name now makes it a little clearer what it's all about: a quick, straightforward browser- and mobile-based app that allows you to design social media posts and flyers in no time at all.

