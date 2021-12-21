Download The Free KRMG App
Get Tulsa’s weather, traffic, and news on the go with the free KRMG App.
With the KRMG App you can...
- Listen to KRMG anytime, anywhere
- Get the latest news from the KRMG Newsroom including the 3 big things you need to know
- Get the latest traffic reports for your commute
- Breaking News, Red Alert Traffic, and Severe Weather Notifications sent directly to your phone
- View live weather radar
- Use our Open Mic feature to send in a traffic tip or message to our talk show hosts
- Use our alarm feature to wake up to the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter
- Listen to your favorite KRMG podcasts, shows, and news reports on-demand
- Enter contests to win exclusive prizes
- And much more!
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0