Health Services

Health Xpress Medical Center | 12/21/21

KTNV
 4 days ago

Nurse practitioner Cristina Kulback talks about the...

www.ktnv.com

wamc.org

Medical Monday 12/20/21: Vascular surgery with Dr. Adriana Laser

We welcome Dr. Adriana Laser to answer our listeners' questions about vascular surgery. Call with yours at 2pm. 800-348-2551. You may email your question to VoxPop@wamc.org. Dr. Laser is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at Albany Med. She specializes in the operative and non-operative management of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep and superficial venous thrombosis, and lymphatic conditions. Other areas of specialized interest include peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, wound care, and arteriovenous access for hemodialysis patients. She completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery and her residency in general surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center and received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine.
ALBANY, NY
KTNV

Belle Medical |12/22/21

Ready for the holiday parties? Belle Medical has some tips to make sure you feel confident all season long. This BELLE MEDICAL MINUTE is paid for by Belle Medical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
The Charleston Press

A “danger to society” anti-vaccine doctor was fired after switching FDA approved medicine with Ivermectin while treating his Covid-19-ill patients

An experienced doctor, known in the past as the “danger to society” doctor, was recently fired from the hospital where he worked for almost two years after he decided to treat his Covid-ill patients with the anti-parasite drug Ivermectin instead of following the hospital policy and use Remdesivir as a part of the Covid-19 treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Health Services
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
scitechdaily.com

13% Mortality Rate in Fully Vaccinated Patients With Cancer Who Had Breakthrough COVID-19

Data were collected before booster vaccine recommendation. The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published today (December 24, 2021) in Annals of Oncology showed...
CANCER
The Baltimore Sun

Multiple opioid overdose incidents in Carroll County concerns health department

The Carroll County Health Department alerted the community this week about multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents in the county. “The opioid overdose rates have continued to rise over the past several years and we are accounting this to the drug fentanyl finding its way into the state and then the county,” said Cathy Baker, local behavioral health authority at the Carroll County Health ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland Surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 Hospitalizations Statewide, Triggering Additional Actions to Manage Hospital Capacity

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The State of Maryland has surpassed the threshold of 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, triggering additional actions by hospitals, as required by a Maryland Department of Health order issued earlier this month. Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include:. Optimize existing bed capacity;. Adjust hospital capacity,...
MARYLAND STATE

