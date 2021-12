The Pittsburgh Steelers really have one of the best tight in groups in all of football. The obvious gem in rookie Pat Freiermuth stands out above the rest, but players like Zach Gentry and Kevin Rader hold their own when they are on the field. All three of these guys are extremely underused when they are on the field. Really, Pat Freiermuth should be one of the statistical leaders in all major categories for tight ends, despite his rookie status. And whoever the No. 2 tight end is on any given week should be given more than just one target. On any given reception these tight ends are making plays and helping to drive the Steelers offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO