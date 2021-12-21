ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Comic Book Publisher, Producer Dark Horse Media Sold To Embracer Group Of Sweden

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeNFl_0dSmqen600

Embracer Group , a Swedish video game holding company, unveiled plans to buy Dark Horse Media , the comic book and entertainment group founded and led by Mike Richardson.

Dark Horse, with operations in LA and Milwaukie, Oregon  owns or controls more than 300 intellectual properties and has 181 employees across business units, Dark Horse Comics , which owns The Mask, Time Cop, Father’s Day, and Ghost and licenses other titles including Star Wars, Avatar the Last Airbender, Stranger Things and Witcher , Japanese manga Berserk, Lone Wolf & Cub , and creator-owned material Big Guy and Rusty and Grendel . Dark Horse is also a leader in game art collections with books like the best seller The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia .

Deadline reported earlier today on Black Solstice , a new graphic novel written by Oscar winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe , that Dark Horse will publish next December.

Production company Dark Horse Entertainment ’s 40+ films and series include The Mask and Timecop , the Hellboy films, The Umbrella Academy and Resident Alien .

It also has a retail business called Things From Another World offering comics, graphics novels and related collectibles in three retail locations with a growing e-commerce presence

“I can’t express the excitement I feel as Dark Horse moves into this new chapter in our history. The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promises exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with,” said Richardson, who will remain CEO. “The future for our company has never looked brighter,”

Embracer said the deal will strengthen its transmedia capabilities by adding expertise in content development, comics publishing, and film and TV production.

The deal is expected to close early next year. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-Backed Media Company To Buy ‘Fauda’ Creator Faraway Road Productions

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Blackstone-backed media venture has set its next acquisition, of Faraway Road Productions, the company behind Fauda and Hit & Run, Deadline has confirmed. The deal will likely be announced early in the new year, according to people familiar with the transaction. It will be the duo’s third following Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere) and Moonbug Entertainment, producer of Netflix runaway kids’ favorite CoComelon. Those deals were worth, respectively, about $900 million and $3 billion. Faraway, founded by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, will be smaller, under the $50 million mark. Mayer and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Black Solstice’: Dark Horse Comics Unveils Graphic Novel From Oscar Winners Travon Free & Martin Desmond Roe

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Horse Comics today unveiled Black Solstice, a new graphic novel written by Oscar winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, which it will publish next December. The comic illustrated by Aremo Massa picks up following a winter solstice which saw the world transform when every Black person in America gained superpowers—powers that gave an unthinkable amount of hope, but then disappeared the following morning. Now, with only three days before the next winter solstice, the entire nation is holding its breath, waiting to see if the powers will return. But not everyone’s been just waiting. Kesa, Quentin, and Deja—the Wallace siblings—have...
COMICS
Deadline

‘Ice World’ The Latest Documentary Short From Meow Wolf Premieres December 27

Following the recent opening of its latest permanent installation in Denver, Convergence Station, Meow Wolf is set to bring audiences behind the curtain of their world once again with the upcoming release of a documentary short titled Ice World. The short is a continuation from the group of artists behind 2018’s Meow Wolf: Origin Story, showing how-they-made-it and behind-the-scenes stories. Meow Wolf: Origin Story chronicled the awe-inspiring journey of a punk-rock art collective into a multi-million dollar business. George R.R. Martin, the author of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones, was the Executive Producer of Meow Wolf: Origin Story...
TV & VIDEOS
rockpapershotgun.com

Embracer Group buying Perfect World, Dark Horse Comics, and even more companies

Embracer Group are continuining to do their part in attempts to merge the entire video games industry into one megacorp, this week announcing another five intended acquisitions. Among these are Perfect World, the publishers of Star Trek Online and Torchlight, and the studio behind Scribblenauts Showdown, Shiver Entertainment. They're also going transmedia, buying comics and TV company Dark Horse as well as an animation company and a video-on-demand network. Now they just need to get into food and housing, then our dystopian dreams of one corp owning our entire lives can come true.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukie, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
City
Milwaukie, OR
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
NME

Gearbox’s parent company Embracer has acquired Dark Horse Media

Embracer Group, parent company of Gearbox and THQ Nordic, has acquired Dark Horse Media. The comic publisher is best known for titles such as Hellboy, Sin City, and The Umbrella Academy, having also published comic adaptations of Alien and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Embracer Group announced the acquisition through a press release on their site.
BUSINESS
geekculture.co

Video Game Giant Embracer Group Buys Floundering Dark Horse Comics

Embracer Group has been on a shopping spree lately, and the latest of their purchases include comic book publisher, Dark Horse Comics. The indie comics publisher has published classics such as Hellboy, 300, and The Umbrella Academy. Dark Horse also has a significant number of tie-in comics and merchandise for video games like The Witcher, Dragon Age, and Apex Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ijpr.org

State of Oregon and Dark Horse team up for third disaster comic book

The State of Oregon wants people to be prepared for emergencies. Dark Horse Comics, based in the Portland area, is in the business of communicating stories to people. So the state and the business have teamed up three times now to tell stories of disasters and responses. The latest is Without Warning! Wildfire, which follows Without Warning, comics on earthquakes and tsunamis.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Publisher#Embracer Group Of Sweden#Swedish#Dark Horse Media#Dark Horse Comics#Japanese#Lone Wolf Cub#Black Solstice#The Umbrella Academy
nintendowire.com

Embracer Group acquires Dark Horse and other companies in big buyout

Embracer Group — the parent company of Gearbox Entertainment, THQ Nordic, and others — announced today that they’ve acquired Dark Horse Media along with a number of other subsidiaries. Embracer now has over a dozen groups under its umbrella. Dark Horse is known first and foremost for...
BUSINESS
Videogamer.com

Embracer Group’s latest acquisitions include Cryptic Studios and Dark Horse

Serial studio swallower Embracer Group has announced its latest round of acquisitions, including Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios. The company has picked up four companies, which include Perfect World Entertainment. They’re the publisher and parent company for a number of studios, including MMO specialists Cryptic. In addition to Star Trek Online, the studio is also behind Neverwinter, Champions Online and the recently cancelled Magic: Legends.
BUSINESS
Anime News Network

Embracer Group Enters Agreement to Acquire Dark Horse

Dark Horse Comics announced on Tuesday that Embracer Group AB has entered into an agreement to acquire Dark Horse Media. After the agreement closes, Dark Horse will become the tenth operative group of the Embracer group. The specific transaction terms were not disclosed due to commercial reasons. Embracer will acquire...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Avatar
gamesindustry.biz

Embracer acquires Dark Horse, Shiver Entertainment and Spotfilm Networx

Swedish firm Embracer Group has entered agreements to acquire three more companies in the games space, including entertainment publisher Dark Horse Media. The deal marks a leap into cross-media for Embracer as it'll gain access to Dark Horse's roster of over 300 intellectual properties, as well as its comics publishing and TV production arms.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

Perfect World and Cryptic Studios Sold to Embracer Group, Will Operate Independently Under Gearbox

Swedish video game company Embracer Group, which added Gearbox Software to its portfolio early this year, has announced a series of acquisitions today. Among them is Perfect World Entertainment, which also owned Cryptic Studios. Perfect World and Cryptic Studios will remain independent studios but operate under Gearbox’ publishing division going forward.
BUSINESS
psu.com

Embracer Group Has Snapped Up Yet More Studios, Including Dark Horse & Perfect World Entertainment

Embracer Group has acquired another bunch of studios under its ever-expanding umbrella, with Dark Horse, DIGIC, Perfect World Entertainment, Shiver Entertainment, and Spotfilm Network joining the company’s portfolio. Dark Horse Media owns or controls more than 300 IPs, which Embrace Group says are “attractive for future transmedia expansion, including...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Swedish video game conglomerate to acquire Portland’s Dark Horse Comics

One of the biggest names in American indie comics has been acquired by a Swedish video game holding company. The Embracer Group announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Dark Horse Comics, headquartered in Portland, Ore. Embracer’s stated plan is to make Dark Horse into its tenth operative group, alongside several video game developers and a French board game publisher, in order to “strengthen its transmedia capabilities.”
PORTLAND, OR
aiptcomics

‘Black Solstice’ OGN set for December 2022 with Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new original graphic novel from writers Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe and artist Aremo Massa, called Black Solstice. Set for release in December 2022, this is the same creative team behind the Academy Award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. “This journey began on...
COMICS
opb.org

Oregon’s iconic Dark Horse Comics has lined up a new owner

A Swedish video game conglomerate announced Tuesday that it’s purchasing Oregon-based Dark Horse Comics. The Milwaukie-based publisher, the country’s third-largest comics publisher behind Marvel and D.C., announced Tuesday that it’s been sold to the Embracer Group in a deal expected to close early in the new year.
OREGON STATE
Deadline

Deadline

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy