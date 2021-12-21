ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

2019 Volvo tractor donated to Hagerstown Community College

By Jonathan Rizk
 4 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — D.M. Bowman recently donated a 2019 Volvo tractor to Hagerstown Community College (HCC). Students in HCC’s commercial truck driver training program will operate the tractor.

“D.M. Bowman is a lifetime partner with HCC, and proudly supports the college in career training of professional truck drivers,” said Mike Stevenson, HCC’s program coordinator. “HCC is truly grateful for this ongoing support.”

Beth Kirkpatrick, HCC Director of Public Information

You can learn more about HCC’s truck driver training program here .

