Poots launches consultation on Future Agricultural Policy

Ten UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences students were selected to attend the annual Agriculture Future of America (AFA) Leaders Conference in Kansas City, Mo., last month. AFA builds bridges for young leaders in food and agriculture, hosting personal and professional development programs for college students and young professionals. The AFA Leaders Conference is a bridge between college and career for undergraduate students studying food and agriculture. This conference uses a four-track program to provide a tailored experience for students that allows them to attend personal and professional development programming relevant to the different places they are in during their collegiate experience. Kendall Breland, soil and water sciences senior and one of the AFA Leaders Conference attendees, said “AFA was highly geared toward students and keeping them engaged with the content and with one another.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO