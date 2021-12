The parents of a gifted music student who went missing after a night out in London have said they “just want him back for Christmas”. Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen alone in the early hours of Friday morning leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Crossrailway station. CCTV footage from around 2.15am captured him entering nearby Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment. Calls to his mobile phone have gone unanswered and and the Metropolitan police have now said that they are conducting a search of the river Thames. In a statement, police said: “The search is being conducted on...

